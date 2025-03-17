Furious Chiwenga Confronts Mnangagwa Over Mutsvangwa’s Remarks Amid Growing Calls for Expulsion

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is reportedly angry over comments made by Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa.

Mutsvangwa made headlines on Saturday, 15 March, after an audio recording surfaced in which he called Chiwenga cruel, illiterate, and an electoral liability. The leaked audio, released by Dug Up, has sparked tensions within the ruling party.

Chiwenga Confronts Mnangagwa Over Mutsvangwa’s Remarks



According to ZimLive, Chiwenga has requested a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday to address Mutsvangwa’s remarks. Sources within Zanu PF say the vice president was “absolutely fuming” when presented with Mutsvangwa’s comments and is expected to push for disciplinary action.

Mutsvangwa, who has long harboured ambitions of leading Zanu PF, now faces growing pressure as the party recently expelled several members for alleged disloyalty, including Gifford Gomwe, the former secretary for local government in Mashonaland West.

Calls for Mutsvangwa’s Expulsion Grow

On Sunday, March 16, Gomwe wrote to Mashonaland West provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa, urging the party to take action against Mutsvangwa.

“Honourable Vice President CDGN Chiwenga is a presidential appointee, and the attacks by Cde Mutsvagwa might seem as if the president has made a mistake in appointing him, which is also a direct attack on President Mnangagwa. We have lower-level cadres who were expelled from the party due to purpoted social media abuse. I strongly advocate for a corrective action against Cde Mutsvangwa. It would be noticeable that Cde Mutsvangwa has implied impunity from Mashonaland West if no action is taken against his person,” Gomwe wrote.