G-Unit rapper Young Buck arrested

Rapper Young Buck has landed back in jail, this time for failing to meet the conditions of his bond supervision in Tennessee. The former G-Unit member was booked into Sumner County Jail on Monday afternoon, where he is set to serve 30 days, according to online records.

Eric Mauldin, Assistant District Attorney for Sumner County, told TMZ that Young Buck—real name David Darnell Brown—was required to meet twice monthly with his bond supervisor as part of his release terms on two pending cases, one involving drugs and the other domestic violence. He was also under GPS monitoring.

Due to repeated failures to attend those mandated check-ins, the D.A.’s office filed a motion which led to a hearing on April 7. At that hearing, a judge sentenced Young Buck to 30 days in jail. A follow-up hearing is expected after the sentence is served to determine whether a new bond will be set.

This latest legal trouble adds to a long history of run-ins with law enforcement for the rapper. In February 2022, he was arrested in Nashville and charged with vandalism after allegedly damaging his girlfriend’s car. In 2016, Young Buck spent a weekend in federal lockup following a probation violation after allegedly threatening to burn down an ex-girlfriend’s apartment.

He also served an 18-month federal prison sentence starting in August 2012 for illegal gun possession, completing his time at Yazoo City Medium Security Federal Prison in Mississippi.

Young Buck’s legal issues continue to overshadow his music career, with court decisions in the coming weeks likely to determine how much longer he stays behind bars.