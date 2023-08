China calls for safety guarantee of President Bongo

We’ve also had a comment on today’s events from China – which says it is closely following the developing situation in Gabon. Army officers say they’ve seized power from President Ali Bongo.

During a press conference, a foreign ministry spokesman urged all sides to commit to dialogue in order to “restore normal order as soon as possible”.

Wang Wenbin also called for the personal safety of President Bongo to be guaranteed.