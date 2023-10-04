Gabon coup leader General Brice Nguema asks for help lifting sanctions

Gabon’s coup leader has held talks with Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso as he seeks to end sanctions imposed on the country.

Gen Brice Oligui Nguema said his visit on Sunday to Congo-Brazzaville was aimed at strengthening ties with its neighbour and ending Gabon’s isolation within the region and globally.

It comes weeks after Gabon’s membership of the African Union and the central African regional bloc Ecowas was suspended after the 30 August coup.

Ecowas also moved its headquarters from Gabon to Equatorial Guinea after the coup.

“I have come to consult with the president, who for us is a key in the region, who can relay to global authorities what we have done,” Gen Nguema said after talks with Mr Nguesso.

“It is also to ease the sanctions. We hope to once again take our place among the nations,” he said.

This is the second official visit Gabon’s leader has made since former President Ali Bongo was ousted in August. His first was to Equatorial Guinea in September.