Gabon coup: President Ali Bongo’s eldest son under arrest

According to French news agency AFP, it is the president’s eldest son Noureddin Bongo Valentin – thought to be 31 years old – who’s been detained.

Valentin was named “co-ordinator of presidential affairs” in 2019 and remained in the post for 21 months, according to Radio France Internationale.

Also said to have been arrested were the president’s chief of staff Ian Ghislain Ngoulou, two other presidential advisers and the two top officials in the ruling Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG).

The six are accused of treason, embezzlement, corruption and falsifying the president’s signature, among other allegations, the military s