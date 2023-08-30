Gabon coup: Soldiers applauded in streets of capital Libreville

These snaps which have reached us from the AFP news agency show residents of Gabon’s capital, Libreville, applauding soldiers in the streets after the army announced its takeover this morning.

A Reuters reporter says hundreds of people have been celebrating in the centre of the city.

Soldiers tell celebrating crowds to go home



Shortly after army officers appeared on national television to say they had taken power, large crowds of people went on to the Boulevard Triomphal Omar Bongo, the main street of Gabon’s capital, Libreville .

They were waving green, yellow and blue Gabonese flags to celebrate the military takeover.

Although they were initially mingling with soldiers and thanking them, the military then asked them to return home and move away from strategic areas.- BBC