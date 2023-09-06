Gabon junta leader meets opposition candidate

Gabon’s military leader Gen Brice Oligui Nguema has met the opposition candidate Albert Ondo Ossa as part of consultations on rebuilding the country.

Mr Ossa was the main challenger to ousted President Ali Bongo, in the election which was annulled when the military seized power last week.

The military authorities appear to be courting the support of the opposition to chart a new path for Gabon.

Mr Ossa boycotted Monday’s inauguration ceremony of Gen Nguema.

He indicated that he had won the annulled elections and should have been sworn in as president.

The meeting between the two could mean the opposition may have a role to play in the interim government.

Mr Ossa gave no details, but said the talks focused on the transition and restoration of government institutions.

Last Wednesday’s coup seems to be enjoying some popular support, but many are uncertain about the future.

Gen Nguema has not said when he plans to return the country to civilian rule.

Meanwhile, the junta has released some prisoners, including pro-democracy activist and leader of the most powerful trade union confederation, Jean Rémi Yama.- BBC