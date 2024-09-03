Turkish club, Galatasaray has reached an agreement with Napoli to sign Victor Osimhen on loan.

This comes after the Nigeria international failed to complete a transfer deal to Chelsea and Saudi Arabian team, Al-Hilal just before the transfer window in England closed.

According to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, Galatasaray reached an agreement with Napoli over a loan deal for Osimhen for the remainder of the season.

The transfer guru also disclosed that the reigning Süper Lig champions agreed to cover the salary of the 25-year-old in full which is within €9m to €10m and will now proceed to discuss with the striker over a move to the club.

Osimhen couldn’t secure a move to Chelsea due to the inability of the Premier League club to meet his demands before the transfer window closed on Friday, while a move to the Saudi Pro-League also broke down.

He has been frozen out of the Napoli first-team squad and could spend the next few months not playing if he fails to secure a move away from Naples.