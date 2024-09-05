Galatasaray sets eye on Man Utd’s Casemiro – Source

Galatasaray are reportedly eyeing Manchester United midfielder Casemiro as a potential transfer target, according to sources.

The Turkish giants are actively searching for a midfielder and have identified the Brazilian as a key option on their shortlist.

With the Turkish transfer window remaining open until September 13, Galatasaray still has time to finalise their summer business.

Casemiro’s future at Manchester United is currently uncertain, especially after a disappointing performance in the recent 3-0 loss to Liverpool.

The 32-year-old was substituted at halftime following two costly mistakes that led to Liverpool’s first two goals, both scored by Luis Díaz.

His role in Erik ten Hag’s starting lineup is also under scrutiny with the arrival of Manuel Ugarte.

The Uruguayan midfielder, who joined United on deadline day from Paris Saint-Germain in a £50 million ($66 million) deal, missed the Liverpool match due to registration issues but could make his debut against Southampton on September 14.

Casemiro, who signed for Manchester United from Real Madrid in a £60 million move in 2022, still has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford.

However, his hefty wages of over £300,000 per week could pose a significant challenge for Galatasaray.

The Turkish club may explore a loan deal, potentially contingent on United’s willingness to cover part of his salary.

Galatasaray, the reigning Turkish champions, have already made waves in the transfer market by securing a surprise loan deal for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are looking to trim their wage bill, having already parted ways with high earners such as Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea, Anthony Martial, Raphaël Varane, and Jadon Sancho.

Despite being open to offers for Casemiro throughout the summer, anticipated interest from the Saudi Pro League failed to materialize.