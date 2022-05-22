Gang forces relationships on schoolgirls

Melody Mupeta Report: A GANG of youths in Kitwe is harassing schoolgirls forcing them into relationships, a situation Kitwe District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) says has discouraged most pupils from attending class.

The notorious youths who are from Ndeke Township threaten the girls from Ndeke Secondary School and turn violent on anyone who rejects their proposals.

Male learners, on the other hand are being beaten by the unruly youths when they are seen mingling with the girls they like.

The gang members also force the schoolboys to give out money- Zambia Daily Mail