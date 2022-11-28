GARDEN BOY KILLED LUSAKA-WEST COUPLE

November 28, 2022 – Police have apprehended one suspect aged 23 of Kalundu area in Lusaka West in connection with the alleged murder of a couple identified as Bernard Chomba and Bwalya Chileshe which occurred between November 19, 2022 and November 22, 2022 in Kasupe area in Lusaka West.

And Police have also recovered a motor vehicle, a Toyota Spacio registration number ADD 5815 Silver in colour, a Television Set, a fridge, two laptops and three cellular phones believed to be property for the deceased persons.

The suspect who is known to have been a garden boy for the deceased, also led Police Officers to the person he hired the truck to ferry stolen household goods from the scene of crime to where he was apprehended from.

He is in Police Custody while investigations have continued.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer