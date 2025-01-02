GARDENER JAILED FOR BEATING EMLOYER’S WIFE



A GARDENER of Chaisa, Lusaka, will start the new year in a correctional facility after a magistrate jailed him two and half years for beating his employer’s wife over non-payment of salaries.





Lusaka magistrate Kawama Mwamfuli jailed Yona Banda, 34, after finding him guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, an offence committed on October 3 last year.





He was accused of assaulting Pingiwe Phiri but denied the charge. At trial, Ms Phiri narrated that on the material day in the morning, Banda went to her home, where he used to clean the surrounding and the inside.





She testified that later in the afternoon, she went to have a nap in the bedroom before she woke up around 15:00 hours to the sight of Banda standing beside her.





Ms Phiri then asked what the accused wanted before pushing him outside the room. But during the tussle, she fell down, head first, before Banda squeezed her neck.





While she was struggling and shouting for help, the accused placed his left knee on her stomach, leaving her feeling breathless.





Banda covered her mouth and told her not to make noise, otherwise he would rape and kill her.



Daily Mail