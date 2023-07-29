Garry Nkombo advertises for private company using government letterhead

Interesting! And how did Decotex hear about the directive and offer 20% discount if it’s only being published now?

However, Local Government minister Nkombo said in parliament today that a new letter will be issued without mentioning Decotex, admitting that it was wrong to do so.

But word has already gone out in favour of Decotex that they are offering discounted services courtesy of the minister himself. https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/nkombo-advertises-for-private-company-using-govt-letterhead/