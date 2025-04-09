Garry Nkombo dismisses Presidential ambition rumours!



Former Local Government Minister and UPND Chairman for Elections, Garry Nkombo, has dismissed claims suggesting he harbors ambitions to run for president, affirming that his loyalty to President Hakainde Hichilema remains unwavering.



Responding to growing speculation from some sections of society including activist Brebner Changala Nkombo issued a public statement reaffirming his commitment to both the party and its leadership.



In a strongly worded message shared on his official Facebook account, Nkombo wrote;

“Brebner Changala and The Mast have continued their attempts at divisiveness. I only have this one platform to respond to them my loyalty to President Hakainde Hichilema and to the UPND remains solid as a rock, and I will walk with my party and my President until the end of time. Please treat this headline with the contempt it deserves.”

April 9, 2025

