GARRY NKOMBO EXPLAINS DELAY TO DEMOLISH HOUSES IN FOREST 27

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Garry Nkombo has assured Zambians that his Lands counterpart Elijah Muchima is actively looking at the issue of demolishing houses built in forest reserve 27.

There have been assertions that the new dawn government has grown cold feet to demolish houses built on forest 27 mainly owned by former government and PF officials following reports that demolition plans have been halted for now to allow for consultations.

But speaking when he featured on Tuesday’s edition of Phoenix FM`s let the people talk program this morning, Mr Nkombo who acknowledged that there is a lot of investments which have been done in forest 27 said it is important to make a decision that will be of greater good to the public.

Meanwhile, Mr Nkombo has disclosed that he has engaged his Home Affairs Counterpart Jack Mwiimbu to help bring sanity in the Lusaka Central Business District where criminal activities have been taking place with alcohol being sold with impunity along freedom way after 1700hrs.

And Mr Nkombo who is also UPND Chairperson for Elections is hopeful that the electorate in Kabwata will not take the country backwards by voting for people who allegedly destroyed the country`s economy in the forthcoming parliamentary by-election.

PHOENIX NEWS