By Thomas Sipalo Aka diffikoti



Hon Garry Nkombo should be ashmed of himself, why force underaged children to drink kachasu all because their parent brew it?



Awe apa aitaya, he was better of punishing the culprit (mother) if at all he has the legal mandate unlike punishing innocent children for their mothers sins…



Unfortunately some of the praise singers are busy supporting this useless barbaric act…😡😡😡