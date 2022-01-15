GARRY NKOMBO HALTS PHI MALL CONSTRUCTION WORKS

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has halted the construction of a shopping mall near the President Housing Initiative residential area until the Chinese developer meets all construction requirements raised by stakeholders.

PHI Neighborhood Watch, composed of residents, have since last year been against the construction of a shopping mall in their area citing environmental and security concerns.

Minister in Charge who toured the construction site, Garry Nkombo told s24 in an exclusive interview that dialogue and negotiations between the two parties should be concluded before works can resume.