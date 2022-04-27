Miles Sampa

KACHASOGATE

Kankram is what they call it in Lusaka.

Confiscated Kachaso before as Mayor. I was always posed with the question ‘how do you want them to feed or educate their children and what alternatives are you giving them?’

Received same sentiments when attempted to remove street vendors, bus station or market cadres. It’s a lonely and very tight rope to ride.

As for getting the little or under age kids to drink the Kachaso that has 99.9% alchohol content, that was way offside and children human rights issues instantly kick in.

My brotherly advice to Minister Garry Nkombo is that he should revisit that family and apologize for the acts and even take the children to a hospital for medical check ups. He should also take the kids for counseling out of the trauma of having been forced to not only see their mother harassed but also made to consume the kachaso brew.

In these public offices acts that are legally well intended easily backfire if they are deemed abusive and callous on the plight of the poor and vulnerable in our society.

While We are still kicking our poor people for making a living via kachaso, the western countries drink it freely except they call it Gin, Vodka or Tequila .

Our duty as public servants is primarily to help improve and not destroy livelihoods for our majority poor people.

MBS27.04.2022