GARRY NKOMBO SHOULD STEP DOWN ON MORAL GROUNDS-SAMUEL BANDA

Says it is inhumane for the Minister to force children to drink ‘kachasu”

Wednesday April 27 2022

Advocacy for National Development and Democracy (ANDD) has called on Local Government Minister, Garry Nkombo to resign on moral grounds.

This follows the widely circulated video in which the Minister forced children to drink a locally brewed beer commonly known as Kachasu, as punishment on their mother for engaging in illegal brewing of the local beer.

ANDD executive director , Samuel Banda is shocked and disheartened that Mr Nkombo can go to such lengths to mistreat the mother and her children in such an inhumane manner.

He has since called on President Hakainde Hichilema to take action against the Minister with immediate effect if he will not resign on his own on moral grounds.

“Yes that could be an illegal business of brewing the illicit beer, but such treatment and embarrassment to the family is uncalled for and unwarranted” Mr Banda has observed.

He says government’s role is to empower citizens and not incapacitate them as it was observed yesterday adding that a sober approach, while looking for solutions is what the Minister should have done.

He has condemned the behaviour, with a call from all stakeholders such as the church, civil society organisations and all well meaning citizens to equally call for justice on the matter.

“This is not about politics, but about moral obligation especially on sensitive matters that border on the welfare of the poor.Let us be sober minded and condemn a wrong when it occurs” Mr Banda has said.