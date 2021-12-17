GARY DOMINGO ON FUEL SUBSIDIES

I have received numerous concerns in alignment with the fuel increases in my inbox. Firstly we need to live in reality, fuel was subsidized at about 67million dollars per month, I could be mistaken over the amount but all in all it was too huge and cumbersome.

The 67 million will now be put into the economy in terms of Constituency Development Funds (CDF) and salary renumeration for the new recruitments in the Education fraternity and Medical workers to be employed. We were living an artificial life as a country, we need to tighten our belts in order to get the country back on the right track. The same way we had HIPC in the MMD, we now know the real price of our fuel and what it was costing the country.

The United Party for National Development policy has not changed , ours is that of hope and help and surely if will come. The UPND government has struck the realities of the fuel prices with an impending by-election in Kabwata showing that it is not in a game of playing politics but fixing the economy for the betterment of society.

(C) UPND ZAMBIA