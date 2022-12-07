Gary Nkombo and Frank Tayali’s Ministerial vehicles crash in a tight convoy

By
zamobserver
-
3

Breaking News| Ministers’ convoy from the funeral of Hon. Tutwa Ngulube involved in an accident.

The cars involved are of Minister of Local Government and Rural Development and Minister of Transport and Communications, Frank Tayali.

The convoy had RTSA Vehicles sweeping for it.

Howver everyone escaped unhurt.

More details to follow.

