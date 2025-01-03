GARY NKOMBO ORDERS CLOSURE OF KALUNGA STEEL MARKET



Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Gary Nkombo, MP, has closed Kalunga Steel Market which was constructed on top of Lumumba Drainage.





The Minister has further directed the council to close all trading spaces that are operating on top of the drainage systems within the city, indicating that the structures are disturbing the free flow of stormwater, hence compromising sanitation in the city.



Hon. Nkombo was speaking during a press briefing held at the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development today.





Meanwhile, Minister of Health, Hon. Elijah Muchima, said trading in undesignated areas must not be tolerated because it poses a significant risk to public health.





He said closing Kalunga Steel Market and other undesignated trading places will help to prevent the outbreak of cholera and promote road safety.



LCC PR UNIT