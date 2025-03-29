GARY NKOMBO THANKS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA, URGES OPPOSITION TO REFRAIN FROM SPECULATION





by Timmy



In a surprise move, former Minister of Local Government and Member of Parliament for Mazabuka Central, Gary Nkombo, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Hakainde Hichilema for the opportunity to serve in his Cabinet. Nkombo described his appointment as a profound honor for both himself and the people of Mazabuka.





Despite being relieved of his ministerial role, Nkombo reflected on his tenure with humility and appreciation, emphasizing that serving in government under President Hichilema was a privilege he will always cherish.





However, Nkombo’s dismissal has sparked a flurry of speculation from the opposition, with figures like Harry Kalaba and Matero MP Miles Sampa making unsubstantiated remarks. Nkombo was quick to caution the opposition against politicizing the President’s decision, reminding them that the power to appoint and disappoint rests solely with the President.





“I remain deeply thankful to the President for trusting me with such a responsibility,” Nkombo said. “He remains my friend, my leader, and I continue to stand firmly behind him, the UPND, and the people of Mazabuka.”





Nkombo’s words carried a dignified tone, underscoring loyalty and political maturity in the face of speculation and external noise.





What do you think about Gary Nkombo’s statement? Share your thoughts by commenting, liking, and sharing this post!



WAGON MEDIA