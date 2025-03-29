GARY NKOMBO’S SACKING RECEIVED WITH MIXED FEELINGS BY UPND MEMBERS
Tough one to take, Gary is a smart guy. We all know how important he was during 2021 elections.
When everyone else was sleeping, Gary made sure that he gave ECZ sleepless night, he really fought for the party, I would be happy if I knew why he has been fired.
He was not the best performing Minister but if HH was to step down today, I don’t see anyone else to lead UPND apart from Gary. I hope he hasn’t been fired because the President sees him as a threat to take over UPND.
He might have errorred but am sad about his dismissal.
Good luck Sir
UPND senior member writes;
(Mongu Times)
Too bad for Garry Nkombo.He really stood for the Party.When the President was in opposition the time President was arrested Garry was there and was beaten by the police.During the elections in 2021 he was there.During the cabinet appointments he was appointed late.Garry Nkombo is a great leader