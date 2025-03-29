GARY NKOMBO’S SACKING RECEIVED WITH MIXED FEELINGS BY UPND MEMBERS





Tough one to take, Gary is a smart guy. We all know how important he was during 2021 elections.





When everyone else was sleeping, Gary made sure that he gave ECZ sleepless night, he really fought for the party, I would be happy if I knew why he has been fired.





He was not the best performing Minister but if HH was to step down today, I don’t see anyone else to lead UPND apart from Gary. I hope he hasn’t been fired because the President sees him as a threat to take over UPND.



He might have errorred but am sad about his dismissal.



Good luck Sir



UPND senior member writes;



(Mongu Times)