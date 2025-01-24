GAS CYLINDER EXPLOSION INJURES TWO IN CHIFUBU TOWNSHIP



A gas cylinder explosion in Chifubu Township, Ndola, left two women with burns and caused significant damage to a house on the evening of January 22.





The incident, which occurred at around 19:00 hours, was reported to Chifubu Police Station by Lydia Chisenga, 25, who disclosed that the house belonging to her aunt, Gertrude Matanda, 40, caught fire due to the explosion.





According to the Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner, Peacewell Mweemba, Ms. Matanda and her 18-year-old niece were outside cooking when they heard a sudden explosion in the kitchen. The blast resulted in burns to Ms. Matanda’s legs, hands, and forehead, while her niece sustained injuries to her knees and hands.





The two victims were immediately rushed to Ndola Teaching Hospital, where they were admitted and are reportedly in stable condition.





Neighbors in the area acted quickly to extinguish the flames the fire could spread to other rooms of the house. Police officers later visited the scene and confirmed that the explosion was caused by a faulty gas cylinder.





An inquiry file has been opened, and further investigations are underway.



This incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers of gas cylinders and the need for regular safety checks to prevent similar occurrences.