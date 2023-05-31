By Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe

GASSING, FINALLY UNMASKED ?

Facts

– Over 50 Zambian citizens were killed during gassing.

– Over five schools attacked and closed.

– Over 15 suspects arrested but given nolle prosequi

– Police spoken was transferred for announcing the arrest of gassers

– No one was convicted over gassing

– Goverment amends the law 2023

– Zumani and others arrested yesterday

Opinion

Its sad Zumani has been implicated and charged in this case, that carries a life sentence. It’s not something to celebrate about. That said, people lives were lost and we must bring the culprits to book regardless of who they are. I pray that the police have their facts right and this should not end up as just extra judicial punshiment for political reasons

Unconfirmed Information

– More high profile politician and former public servants from security to be arrested.

– Zumani was said to be snitching against PF and rumors has it that he had a very good relationship with UPND. So what has changed in the last few months. Have you seen PF crying over him in the usual manner? They think it’s a trap.

Conclusion

What happened to this nation during Gassing was extremely dangerous and led to loss of lives. The culprits must be brought to book, we all must keenly follow this case. We don’t want innocent people punished or the guilty getting away with it. Like my uncle always tells me “Government has a long arm and not to restricted to time or space.

Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe