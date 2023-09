GASSING SUSPECTS SAID THEY GOT CHEMICALS FROM ZUMANI – WITNESS

By Esther Chisola

A POLICE officer has told the Lusaka High Court that two suspects in the gassing case told him during interrogations that they got chemicals allegedly used for gassing from Chris Zumani Zimba.

The witness was testifying in a matter in which Zimba, who is former president Edgar Lungu’s political advisor is jointly charged with Given Phiri, Marlone Banda and Portipher Gwai in connection with the 2…

