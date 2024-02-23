Gay activists Lobby Parliament to decriminalize homosexuality- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



Gay activists Lobby Parliament to decriminalize homosexuality

On 19th February 2024, Hon Joseph Munsanje, MP for Mbabla Constituency and Chairperson of the Parliamentary Caucus on Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights, and Hon. Princess Kasune, MP for Keembe Constituency and member of the Advisory Council for the Parliamentary Caucus on Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights, led a group of Members of Parliament to a workshop at Legacy Resort in Lusaka.

It turned out to be a well-funded lobby by gay rights activists for Parliament to support calls to decriminalise homosexuality in Zambia.

Because homosexuality is illegal in Zambia, most members of Parliament that were invited chose to leave the 3-day workshop despite the hefty allowances that were offered.

The MPs have expressed concern that the Parliamentary Caucus on Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights, has been hijacked by donors to become a window to sneak-in gay rights in Zambia.

The MPs have stated that they will bring their concerns to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti.

The National Assembly of Zambia has been implementating the Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR), HIV and AIDS and Governance Project since 2019.

However cooperating partners appear to be tilting the work of the Committee to promote LGBTQI rights.