GAY PRACTICES AT LUSAKA JULY SICKENING

CRY MY BELOVED COUNTRY…

Thomas Sipalo

It’s like our society no longer expects its members to preserve their commitment to the very basic moral norms, Our moral decay is slowly diminishing before our eyes.

After their July function,

The he shes trooped to East Park, ndipo kwenze má kiss ndevu pa ndevu🤮 openly and proudly, doing ‘chibaba oona’ awe kweze fimba upoke season 2.

Atleast sometime back they used to hide apa ni baskopo yanolipila!!!

I don’t condemn their right on consciousness but I think it’s just getting our of hand,has society accepted the act?

The problem is that those who give us the most celebrated loans are the ones championing the cause, we’ve completly lost it and can’t pretend anymore,the illegality has become forcefully legal.

I fear for our childrens future… 😭

Meantime Dstv must reduce prices.

Thomas Sipalo,

#KomboniPresident.