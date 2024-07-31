Gayton McKenzie adds fuel to the debate Over Miss SA Contestant’s Nigerian Heritage



Gayton McKenzie made headlines with his statement regarding Miss SA contestant Chidinma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina’s Nigerian heritage.



McKenzie aka Abahambe, who is known for advocating the deportation of illegal foreigners in South Africa, expressed his concerns about Nigerians competing in the Miss SA competition.



In a social media post, McKenzie shared, “I just returned from Paris and will definitely get more information tomorrow. We truly cannot have Nigerians compete in our Miss SA competition. I wanna get all facts before I comment, but it gives funny vibes already.”



These remarks from McKenzie triggered a response from the public. One individual criticized McKenzie for getting involved in what they perceived as trivial matters and suggested that as a Minister and diplomat, he should condemn the bullying of Miss SA contestant Chidinma.



However, McKenzie defended his stance, stating, “You want me to ignore people that voted for me? You want me to ignore a legitimate question? I will get the facts and return with an answer. This is not gossip; that video raises legitimate suspicion.”



The debate surrounding Chidinma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina’s participation in the Miss SA competition has caused a stir on social media, with some questioning her eligibility due to her Nigerian heritage.



The controversy has sparked discussions about national identity, competition rules, and fair representation in the pageant.



As the discourse continues, McKenzie’s comments and responses add layers of complexity to the ongoing dialogue around inclusion, diversity, and cultural sensitivity in South Africa.