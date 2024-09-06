Minister Gayton McKenzie responds again to Julius Malema’s parliamentary jab



Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie responded to EFF Leader Julius Malema’s comments by accusing him of bullying, interruption, and insulting members of Parliament openly in front of South Africans.



McKenzie asserted that he would not allow himself to be a victim of Malema’s unruly behavior, as he himself could be equally defiant when needed.



He mentioned that Malema seemingly eluded repercussions due to people letting his actions slide, but McKenzie stated that he is not inclined to overlook such behavior.



This exchange was in response to Malema’s parliamentary jab where he referred to McKenzie as a “jail bird”, and McKenzie addressed this issue on two separate occasions.