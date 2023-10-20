Gaza needs 100 trucks of aid per day – UN humanitarian chief

Aid organizations state that Gaza requires much more assistance than the first 20 trucks mentioned by US President Biden after his recent trip to Israel.

The UN’s head of humanitarian efforts, Martin Griffiths, says that about 100 large trucks will be needed each day.

Egypt has said they will open the border between Egypt and Gaza so that deliveries can happen, but it is taking some time to get everything ready.

The Egyptian president, Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, is going to meet with King Abdullah of Jordan today to discuss providing help to Palestinians.

Both Egypt and Jordan have been friendly with Israel for a long time and have helped solve problems between them in the past.