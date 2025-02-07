GBM admitted to Maina Soko – Lawyer



By Esther Chisola



Lawyer representing jailed former Defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, Charles Changano says his client is unwell and currently admitted at Maina Soko Medical Center Hospital where he is receiving medical treatment since Saturday.





Mwamba popularly known as GBM is serving a five-year jail term after he was convicted of corruption.





Mwamba’s lawyer Changano, said the former Defence minister was admitted to Maina Soko last



