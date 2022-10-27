GBM BECOMES THE FOURTH PERSON TO JOIN RACE FOR PF PRESIDENCY

…as he emphasizes that PF remains a strong party

Lusaka…. Wednesday, October 27, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

Former Defense Minister Hon Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, popularly known as GBM, has become the fourth person to submit his application to contest the position of Patriotic Front (PF) President.

And speaking during the submission of the application, Hon GBM said he felt it was high time he participated in the leadership of the party.

The former Minister called on all party members to work together.

Hon GBM said PF still remains a powerful party in the country. He paid the application fee which stands at K200,000 in cash.

“I thought its high time I participated in the leadership of Patriotic Front, and of course at the helm of the power which is the Party presidency. So I have come to file in my nominations and also pay the subscription fee which is K200,000,” he said.

“We are a family, we need to work together. My person for applying is to bring everyone together. PF is still a strong party and we should not allow any party to take an advantage…”