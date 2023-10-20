GBM FALLS ILL, HOSPITALIZED AT MEDLANDS HOSPITAL

By Fox Reporter

PF presidential aspirant and former Defence Minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba populary known as GBM is Hospitalized.

This came to light when his lawyers through State Counsel Bonaventure Mutale informed the Court that his client was admitted at Medlands Hospital since October 17,2023.

GBM was supposed to appear for continued trial before Lusaka Resident Magistrate Stanford Ngobola in a matter where he is accused of not declaring interest when he served as Minister of defense between 2012 and 2013.

According to the accussations GBM failed to disclose his interest in writing on three Zambia Army contracts and seven Zambia Airforce contracts, a crime he denied.

GBM has also denied being found with property suspected to be proceeds of crime, saying he has worked as a businessman in his entire life.

The former UPND vice-president says he is a prominent international businessman whose current Court Prosecutions are political aimed at crippling him down financially.

The matter was adjourned to a later date.

