GBM GIVES UP AND DEMANDS REFUND

Information reaching us indicates that one of the PF presidential candidates Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has called the Acting SG Nickson Chilangwa that he wants his K200, 000 back as he has decided to withdraw from the race due to some pressure that has just come with the by-elections results where the former Ruling Party (PF) is coming out with terrible and embarrassing zeros.

GBM says he cannot contest the presidency of a party that is clearly going nowhere.- Zibani Zambia