GBM has right to seek prostate cancer, heart treatment – Judge

… as court orders Mwamba’s medical assessment

By Agness Changala

Convicted former Defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has told the court that his health is deteriorating rapidly due to the refusal by the Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) to allow him to seek expert and emergency medical services for prostate cancer and heart ailments in South Africa and India.

And High Court judge Mathew Zulu has ordered that Mwamba popularly known as GBM, be subjected to a medical assessment from an independent medical board at a government facility to establish if his illnesses requires medical expertise abroad.

Mwamba is serving a five-year sentence at Mwembeshi Prison, following his conviction by the Economic and Financial Crimes Court Division of the Subordinates Court for corruption.

In this matter, Mwamba popularly known as GBM, is seeking redress against the refusal of the ZCS to evacuate him to South Africa and India respectively, for specialised