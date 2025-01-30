GBM IS ALIVE, SAYS ZCS AS THEY WARN PERPETRATORS OF FALSE INFORMATION





The Zambia Correctional Service has quashed rumors circulating on social media that former Defense Minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, popularly known as GBM, has passed away.





Zambia Correctional Service Chairperson Evaristo Kalonga has warned that spreading false information is a punishable offense, and those found guilty may face legal consequences.