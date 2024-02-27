GBM nephew granted K150,000 bail

JAILED former Minister of Defense Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba’s nephew

Adolphus Mubanga has been granted K150,000 bail pending appeal.

The K150,000 ,in his own recognisance and he should also provide two working sureties bound to K150,000 each, in their own recognisance.

The court ordered that the two sureties must be working in reputable institutions in the private sector or government and of fixed abode.

As part of the conditions, the convict will also surrender his passport to the clerk of court.

Last November, the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court sentenced Mubanga to two years imprisonment with hard labour for possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime.

But he appealed against the sentence arguing that the lower erred when it passed the verdict against him.

He also applied for bail pending his appeal on grounds that his appeal has higher chances of succeeding.

Passing a ruling on the bail application, High Court Judges Susan Wanjelani, Anne Ononuju and Vincent Siloka granted Mubanga K150,000 bail in his own recognizance with two working sureties bound in the like sum.

The court also ruled that the appallent’s appeal has prospects of succeeding.

“Having perused the judgement being appealed against and the grounds of appeal,as well as the submissions by respective counsel,it is our view that there are prospects of the appeal succeeding,” the ruling reads.

(Mwebantu, Tuesday, 27th February, 2024)