GBM not coping well with prison life – lawyer

By Esther Chisola

Lawyer representing jailed former Defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba also known as GBM, Charles Changano, says his client is not coping well with prison life, as he is now unwell after he was denied the request to go for medical treatment abroad.

Mwamba who is serving a five-year jail term was in November rushed to Maina Soko hospital where he was admitted under detention.

The former Kasama lawmaker had applied for bail pending trial at the Lusaka High Court arguing that his health had deteriorated.

However, the court declined his application on grounds that he did not demonstrate the exceptional circumstances to grant him bail.

And speaking with Daily Revelation, Changano said there was a deterioration in his client’s… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/gbm-not-copying-well-with-prison-life-lawyer/