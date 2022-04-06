By Memory Nyambe

The Joint Investigative Team on Corruption has warned and cautioned former Defence Minister, Godfrey Bwalya Mwamba, on undisclosed allegations.

Mr Mwamba has confirmed the warn and caution but declined to avail details of the investigations.

He however says he is ready to be arrested and face trial so that the world can judge whether he has done something wrong.

Mr. Mwamba made the remarks in Lusaka after a seven hour interrogation by the Joint Investigative Team on corruption.

His lawyer, Bonaventure Mutale, has told the media that his client is yet to be charged.

Mr. Mwamba, becomes the latest PF member to be questioned on corruption related issues.

Credit: Diamond TV