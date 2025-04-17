GBM released from prison on medical grounds

Government has released Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba from custody on medical grounds. GBM has been discharged alongside 11 other convicts on account that they have terminal illnesses. Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu has announced this development.
Section 77(1) of the Zambia Correctional Service Act No. 37 of 2021 provides that the Commissioner-General may, with the approval of the Minister, order the discharge from a prison or correctional centre of a terminally ill inmate on the recommendation of a health practitioner.
A terminal illness is a medical condition or disease that is progressive and incurable, expected to result in the death of the individual within a relatively short period of time – typically within months or, occasionally, a few years.
You release someone after you denied them access to medical treatment they should have received before the cancer spread. Same as the case of Edith Nawakwi who was denied access to her cancer medication and only to be told by an Indian hospital later that there was nothing much it could do for her and only needed to return home to prepare for her death. How sad!!!
I knew someone with clogged naturality will make such negative comment even when the government has done well. In Uganda similar political terminally ill cases are there but is there any such courtesy? Zero!
Now is our government bowing to the situation still we have negative comments it’s sad especially from educated characters instead of hailing the government for the humanity.
I feel it is a great move by the government of UPND under President HH for releasing the 11 sick prisoners, this is a rear situation which should be commended by well meaning Zambians.
This is what the President said at madam Nawakwi’s funeral and we are seeing the positive action towards weaving the fiber of humanity.
You are charlatan, was Nawakwi incarcerated? Is it an entitlement to seek medical help outside Zambia for some people. All these people have been attending hospitals in Zambia since they got sick, only that one had a running court case while the other is a convict. Why do you want to blame others for these illnesses and demise of these people.
Good.We hope this is a result of medical doctors recommendations and not a result of public pressure.