GBM released from prison on medical grounds

Government has released Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba from custody on medical grounds. GBM has been discharged alongside 11 other convicts on account that they have terminal illnesses. Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu has announced this development.



Section 77(1) of the Zambia Correctional Service Act No. 37 of 2021 provides that the Commissioner-General may, with the approval of the Minister, order the discharge from a prison or correctional centre of a terminally ill inmate on the recommendation of a health practitioner.



A terminal illness is a medical condition or disease that is progressive and incurable, expected to result in the death of the individual within a relatively short period of time – typically within months or, occasionally, a few years.