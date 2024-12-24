GBM WON’T REPAY ANYTHING UNTIL COURT DISPOSES CASE – LAWYER



LAWYER Charles Changano says former Defence Minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba won’t repay anything to the state, until the matter is exhausted by the highest court of appeal.





Last week, the Economic and Financial Crimes Court ordered GBM to repay a total of US$899,970 (K24.9 million) and K20 million to the State following his conviction on corrupt practices.





Mwamba was on October 9, 2024 sentenced to five years imprisonment for possession of properties deemed to be proceeds of crime, conflict of interest and money laundering. He, however, appealed his five-year sentence in the Lusaka High Court.



News Diggers