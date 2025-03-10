“GBM’s FATE: A MATTER OF JUSTICE, NOT POLITICS”



By Timmy



Emmanuel Mwamba’s recent article is a perfect example of misguided political rhetoric. His attempt to shift blame and manipulate public opinion is not only misleading but also ignorant of the facts.





Mwamba’s claim that President Hakainde Hichilema is responsible for GBM’s incarceration is a blatant lie. The truth is that GBM is facing charges due to his own actions, and it’s the police and the courts that are dealing with his cases, not President Hichilema.





It’s surprising that Mwamba has conveniently forgotten that the cases GBM is facing today were actually initiated during the PF regime, when Mwamba himself was part of the ruling party. Why didn’t they sweep those cases under the carpet if they really wanted to save their Chairperson for mobilization?





Mwamba’s hypocrisy is staggering. He’s quick to point out GBM’s credentials but conveniently conceals the reason for his incarceration. It’s clear that Mwamba is more interested in scoring cheap political points than in seeking justice or telling the truth.





As Zambians, we must not fall for such blatant manipulation. We must demand that our leaders respect the rule of law and stop politicizing the judiciary. GBM must clear himself in court, not through Mwamba’s misguided rants.



It’s time for Mwamba to stop posting such divisive content and instead focus on promoting unity and peace. We still have a long way to go, and such petty politics will only hinder our progress.



WAGON MEDIA