GBM`S LAWYER DEMANDS INDEPENDENT MEDICAL BOARD AFTER 14-DAY COURT ULTIMATUM ELAPSES



Lawyers representing jailed former Defence Minister Geoffrey Mwamba, have challenged state lawyers to establish an independent medical board after the Kasama High Court’s 14-day deadline lapsed.





Mr. Charles Changano argues that the delay to constitute the board is hindering progress in renewing Mr. Mwamba’s bail and evacuation to South Africa and India for medical attention.





Mr. Mwamba, who is serving a five-year sentence at Mwembeshi prison, petitioned the court last year, citing threats to his right to life due to the Zambia correctional service’s refusal to allow him to seek medical care abroad for his ailing health conditions.





The Kasama High Court ruled on January 24, 2025, directing a medical board to assess Mr. Mwamba’s health within 14 days, a period that has now elapsed with Mr. Changano insisting that the delay infringes on Mr. Mwamba’s rights.





Mr. Mwamba was convicted in October 2024 on 13 counts of conflict of interest, possession of money deemed proceeds of crime, and money laundering by the Lusaka Magistrate Court and is jailed at maximum prison.



PN