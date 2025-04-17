GBM’s legal troubles were not initiated by the UPND govt but by PF – Simon Mulenga Mwila

Simon Mulenga Mwila writes



The release of Hon. GBM is a welcome development and a reminder that politics should never cost lives. Contrary to public perception, GBM’s legal troubles were not initiated by the UPND government but by the PF during its time in office when GBM sided with UPND. The current administration simply allowed the judicial process to take its course.



What stands out is President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to facilitate GBM’s release on humanitarian grounds. It reflects leadership with restraint and empathy.





This moment also highlights an important lesson: “Courts should not be used for political battles. When we politicize the judiciary, we weaken both justice and democracy.”



President Hichilema’s action sets a positive example. It’s time for all political actors to reflect and commit to a culture of respect, due process, and national unity. Because at the end of the day, we are one Zambia, and no political rivalry is worth a human life.



Bwelenipo Mukwai Bashi Chilekwa!