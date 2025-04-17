GBM’s Release: A Humanitarian Act and a Call for Political Maturity- UPND

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



17th April 2025



GBM’s Release: A Humanitarian Act and a Call for Political Maturity



The United Party for National Development (UPND) welcomes the release of former Defence Minister Hon. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) on humanitarian grounds. This development is not only a relief to his family and loved ones, but a powerful reminder that politics should never come at the cost of human life.



Contrary to widespread public perception, GBM’s legal challenges did not originate under the UPND administration. In fact, they were initiated by the previous Patriotic Front (PF) government, particularly during a period when GBM chose to align himself with the UPND. What the UPND government did was simple: allow the judicial process to proceed independently, free from political interference.





What truly stands out in this moment is President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to facilitate GBM’s release on medical grounds. This act reflects a kind of leadership that is guided not by vengeance or political scorekeeping, but by restraint, compassion, and humanity.



This moment is a teaching moment for all of us. It underscores a fundamental truth: “Courts should not be used for political battles. When we politicize the judiciary, we weaken both justice and democracy.”



President Hichilema’s action sets a commendable tone for Zambia’s political future. It is a call for all political actors regardless of affiliation to reflect deeply and embrace a culture of respect, due process, and national unity.



At the end of the day, we are One Zambia, One Nation. No election, no rivalry, no political victory is worth the life, dignity, or health of a fellow citizen.



Let this serve as a turning point towards politics of maturity, responsibility, and empathy.



Issued by:

Mark Simuuwe

UPND Media Director

United Party for National Development (UPND)