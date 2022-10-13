GBV IS THE RIGHT TERMINOLOGY- Thomas Sipalo

GBV IS THE RIGHT TERMINOLOGY,

I’ve followed debates on different social media pages with keen interest over what others feel using GBV(Gender based Violence) is lessening the weight of the ABDUCTION case,whilst others are asking if it’s neccessary to call or relate the ABDUCTION case to as GBV?

Alot have been said and now I feel it’s time I also throw in my opinion or the matter.

Firstly I strongly feel ,the mistake most people make is to think that, GBV only apply to couples that abuse each other physically and emotionally,yet GBV is too wide and beyond what we think,let’s look at 6 types of GBV,

*Physical violence.

*Verbal violence.

*Psychological violence.

*Sexual violence.

*Socio-economic violence.

*Domestic violence or in intimate relationships.

*Harassment and sexual harassment.

Now let’s ask ourselves these questions,

Where the girls,

* physically abused?YES✅

verbally abused?..YES✅

*psychologically abused…YES✅

*Sexually abused …YES✅

*Socio-economically abused…YES✅

*Sexually harassed…YES✅

*Domestic violence in intimate relationship…N/A

Out of 6 violations under GBV,

5 violations of human rights might have occured during the ABDUCTION…

Then let’s look at the following,

Was the crime based on gender?YES✅

*Didn’t men(suspects)abuse women(victims) during abduction?YES✅

So if it’s not GBV what should it be called ?…🚶‍♂️

Thomas Sipalo,

#KomboniPresident