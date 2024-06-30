GEARED TO PROPHESY TODAY, CHAMBISHI PROPHET FINDS FENCE RUNNING THROUGH THE CHURCH

A Chambishi based prophet all dressed up, hair combed and shoes polished, this morning lost control and took the battle physical pushing Chinese Nationals who were on the site working.

According to information available, a new company belonging to a Chinese man has claimed ownership of the land belonging to House of Christian Weapons Ministries.

However, the church was not communicated to as the prophet in question comes from Kabundi Township of Chingola to come and lead the Christian Weapons.

Today, the prophet who is usually the first to reach the church premises, found a wall fence running through his church. When he realized there were people working, he threw the Bible, jumped over the fence and confronted two Chinese Nationals who made it impossible for him to communicate as they only had two common words “No, go!”.

In anguish, the prophet got violent since the violent take it by force and pushed the Chinese men who also fought back. The two Chinese Nationals took advantage of their fighting skills. The prophet threw countless punches but it was still him who was hit the most.

The situation was calmed when church members and some Chambishi residents came in between and separated the fighters. The prophet left with one shoe and torn jacket. His eye appeared swollen too.

Meanwhile, people have concluded that temptations are real for sure. We hear the prophet and congregants will worship in the same church building.

Tompo Daily Stories © June 30, 2024.