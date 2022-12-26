GEARS CALLS FOR CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT TO ARTICLE 12(1) TO COMPLETELY ABOLISH DEATH PENALTY

By Balewa Zyuulu

The Governance, Elections, Advocacy Research Services- GEARS- Initiative Zambia is calling for constitutional amendment to article 12(1) to remove an exception that provides for death penalty and the repeal of the defence act that contains death penalty.

Reacting to President Hakainde Hichilema’s move to repeal death penalty and defamation of the president law in Zambia, GEARS Initiative Council Chairperson Patrick Kaumba observes that despite removing the death penalty provision from the penal code, it is still enshrined in the constitution and in time of bad leadership, it can easily be operationalized by bringing it back into the penal code act.

Mr Kaumba argues that the defence act still provide death penalty and, hence the reason for calling for constitutional amendment to article 12(1).

He has since urged government to expedite the process of amending other bad laws that are inconsistent with the republican constitution and democratic practices such as the public order act and the cyber security and crimes act.